Cashew Butter Chicken Masala

I LOVED this dish! I haven't had an opportunity to cook much Indian cuisine so this was not only fun to cook but the results were so delicious. I marinated the chicken overnight and doubled the sauce. The recipe doesn't say to remove the cardamom pods after crushing, but I did and just added the seed, thinking they would not be too pleasant to crunch into...should they have been added? I will definitely make this again! Served over rice. Thank you for a great recipe! Can't wait to try the others!