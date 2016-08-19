Cashew Butter Chicken Masala

Butter or even heavy cream usually gives butter chicken its rich, satisfying quality. In this healthy version of a butter chicken recipe, cashew butter creates an equally luxurious texture. Chickpea flour thickens the sauce, but is optional if you don't have it on hand. For weeknight speed, marinate the chicken ahead of time and you can have this dish on the table in about 30 minutes. Serve with steamed spinach and basmati rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Ingredients

Chicken
Sauce

Directions

  • To marinate chicken: Combine garlic and ginger in a bowl. Press with a spoon to make a paste. Transfer 2 packed tablespoons to a large bowl and add yogurt, serrano, chickpea flour (if using), 1 tablespoon coriander, 1 teaspoon chili powder, garam masala, ground cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon salt and saffron; whisk until well combined. Add chicken and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 1 day. Refrigerate the remaining garlic-ginger paste.

  • To prepare chicken: Position a rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Line a baking sheet with foil.

  • Spread the chicken on the prepared baking sheet. Broil until the chicken is cooked through and starting to brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • To prepare sauce: Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add cardamom, cloves and cinnamon sticks; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in serrano, fenugreek, coriander, garam masala, chili powder and the reserved garlic-ginger paste. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce and salt; cook for 2 minutes more. Add water and cashew butter; increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until the sauce looks creamy, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken and any accumulated juice to the sauce. Cook, stirring, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with sliced serrano chile, if desired.

Tips

Commonly used in Indian cuisine, Kashmiri chili powder lends a touch of heat and beautiful red color to sauces and curries. Any regular- to medium-heat chili powder can be used in its place. To bump up the heat, add a pinch of cayenne pepper too.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 13.5g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 7.1g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 8.6g; cholesterol 93.6mg; vitamin a iu 382IU; vitamin c 8.8mg; folate 26.6mcg; calcium 139.4mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 55.7mg; potassium 537.9mg; sodium 418.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat

