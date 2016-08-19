Scrambled Egg Curry
This mildly spiced Indian scrambled egg recipe makes a great light lunch or light dinner. Tuck the curried eggs into a warm whole-wheat tortilla or an Indian flatbread, like paratha, which can be found in the freezer case at Indian markets. Serve with a dollop of yogurt.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Commonly used in Indian cuisine, Kashmiri chili powder lends a touch of heat and beautiful red color to sauces and curries. Any regular- to medium-heat chili powder can be use in its place. To bump up the heat, add a pinch of cayenne pepper too.
Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
298 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 1.6g; fat 17g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 372mg; vitamin a iu 541.2IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 52.4mcg; calcium 84.2mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 278.8mg; sodium 525.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat