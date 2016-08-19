Cilantro Chutney (Kothmiri Chatni)
Indian chutneys (or chatnis) are savory, vibrant and exploding with flavor, with a thin, saucy consistency. In this green chutney recipe, cilantro creates the basic sauce that serves as a condiment for many Indian snacks, street foods and sandwiches. The serrano chile gives it quite a blast of heat, so use less if you like a tamer sauce. Try this chutney in place of your favorite hot sauce.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze airtight for up to 6 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 137.1IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 3.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 29.4mg; sodium 71.4mg.
Exchanges:
free food