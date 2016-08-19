Cilantro Chutney (Kothmiri Chatni)

Indian chutneys (or chatnis) are savory, vibrant and exploding with flavor, with a thin, saucy consistency. In this green chutney recipe, cilantro creates the basic sauce that serves as a condiment for many Indian snacks, street foods and sandwiches. The serrano chile gives it quite a blast of heat, so use less if you like a tamer sauce. Try this chutney in place of your favorite hot sauce.

Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peanuts in a blender or food processor. Pulse a few times to grind to a medium-fine powder, scraping down the sides as needed.

  • Trim the bottom 2 inches of stem off the cilantro and discard; coarsely chop the rest and add to the blender (or food processor) along with water, serrano to taste, ginger, lime juice, salt and sugar. Blend or process, scraping down the sides as needed, until it's the consistency of a thin sauce, adding more water by the tablespoon as needed.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze airtight for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 137.1IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 3.6mcg; calcium 3.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 29.4mg; sodium 71.4mg.
Exchanges:

free food

