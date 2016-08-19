Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

I made this recipe twice so far and about to make it a third time. First time I added spices as mentioned but made my spoonfuls heaping. I also doubled the crushed tomatoes (by accident) and it turned out really good. Second time, I did the same with the right amount of tomato and it turned out well. That's the way I am going to do it from now on. Only one observation about lentils, I find that even when soaking them overnight or longer, they always cook better when the crock pot is set on high. Low just doesn't seem to get the same results. This is my go to recipe for dahl.