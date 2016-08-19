Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani

5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant--the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.

Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
18 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, urad dal and kidney beans in a 4 1/2- to 6-quart slow cooker. Soak for 8 to 12 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Turn the slow cooker to Low. Stir in onion, garlic, ginger, salt, cardamom, cloves, turmeric, cumin, garam masala and cayenne. Cover and cook for 10 hours.

  • Remove the cardamom pods, if desired. Stir in tomatoes and cilantro. Serve with more cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Equipment: 4-1/2- to 6-quart slow cooker

To prepare Dal Makhani on the stovetop instead: In Step 1, soak the dal and beans in 7 cups of water in a large pot. In Step 2, stir in the flavorings and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook for 2 hours. Remove from heat. Finish with Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 27.3g; dietary fiber 10.5g; sugars 2g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 153.4IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 265.7mg; sodium 318.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/30/2021