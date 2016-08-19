Slow-Cooker Dal Makhani
Using a slow cooker for this dal curry recipe is brilliant--the lentils cook until they're perfectly tender. For the creamiest results, use whole urad dal (versus split), which you can get online or at Indian markets. This particular bean breaks down beautifully, giving the dish its rich, creamy texture. For a stovetop variation, see below. Serve it over rice with Indian-style green chutney and a side of plain yogurt.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months.
Equipment: 4-1/2- to 6-quart slow cooker
To prepare Dal Makhani on the stovetop instead: In Step 1, soak the dal and beans in 7 cups of water in a large pot. In Step 2, stir in the flavorings and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook for 2 hours. Remove from heat. Finish with Step 3.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat