Okra Fry (Bhindi Masala)
To avoid the sliminess that turns many people off okra, Indians cook it over high heat in a lot of oil. In this healthy okra recipe, we get similar results with less oil using a nonstick pan. For an authentic taste, use a hot, smoky Indian chili powder, such as reshampatti. Serve with brown basmati rice and yogurt.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
131 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 15.3g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 3.8g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 1349.4IU; vitamin c 35.5mg; folate 92.7mcg; calcium 136.9mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 87.3mg; potassium 504.4mg; sodium 222.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
3 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat