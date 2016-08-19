Okra Fry (Bhindi Masala)

To avoid the sliminess that turns many people off okra, Indians cook it over high heat in a lot of oil. In this healthy okra recipe, we get similar results with less oil using a nonstick pan. For an authentic taste, use a hot, smoky Indian chili powder, such as reshampatti. Serve with brown basmati rice and yogurt.

Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

30 mins
4

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Sprinkle in a few mustard seeds to test the oil--it's hot enough when the seeds sizzle and pop. Quickly add the remaining mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves (if using); cook, stirring, until very fragrant, about 1 minute, covering the pan as needed to contain any splattering.

  • Reduce heat to medium, add onion and cook, stirring, until it is starting to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add okra, increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until the "goo" or mucilage from the okra starts to release and the onion darkens, 4 to 6 minutes more.

  • Add coriander, paprika, salt, turmeric and chili powder to taste (or cayenne); cook, stirring often, until the okra is browned in spots and the vegetables look very dry, 6 to 10 minutes more.

Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
131 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 15.3g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 3.8g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 1349.4IU; vitamin c 35.5mg; folate 92.7mcg; calcium 136.9mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 87.3mg; potassium 504.4mg; sodium 222.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
3 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat

