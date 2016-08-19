Fish Tacos with Avocado-Lime Crema

If battering and frying fish sounds messy, frozen fish sticks are your fish taco savior in this healthy dinner recipe. Use them for a quick, kid-friendly dinner or try popcorn shrimp. Serve with your favorite salsa and black beans on the side.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

30 mins
30 mins
Servings: 4
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare fish sticks according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, toss coleslaw mix (or cabbage) with vinegar and salt.

  • Mash avocado in a small bowl, then mix in mayonnaise, lime juice and hot sauce.

  • Serve the fish sticks in tortillas topped with the slaw, avocado crema and cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Fish Sticks: Most are made with pollock, which is a sustainable choice if it's Marine Stewardship Council certified (look for the blue label or contact the manufacturer). Try to avoid added sugar (or make sure it's as close to the end of the ingredient list as possible). Go for one with 300 mg or less of sodium per serving. Our Favorites: Kidfresh Fun-tastic and Dr. Praeger's Lightly Breaded

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tacos
Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 38.1g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 3.3g; fat 23.8g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 20.2mg; vitamin a iu 109.6IU; vitamin c 22.9mg; folate 58.7mcg; calcium 72.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 61.4mg; potassium 402.4mg; sodium 417.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch,1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 3 fat
