Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles

This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

40 mins
4

  • Preheat a classic waffle iron to medium-high.

  • Whisk eggs, oil, garlic, chives and pepper in a large bowl. Place hash browns in the center of a clean kitchen towel. Gather up the edges of the towel and twist and squeeze to wring out excess moisture from the hash browns. Stir the hash browns, ham and cheese into the egg mixture.

  • Coat the waffle iron with cooking spray. Use a generous 1 cup of the mixture per waffle and cook until browned and crispy, about 5 minutes each.

Equipment: Classic waffle iron (not Belgian-style)

Hash Browns: You may see disodium dihydrogen pyrophosphate (also called sodium acid pyrophosphate) in the ingredient list. It's a common, safe food additive, that prevents the potatoes from browning and reduces acrylamide formation (a carcinogen created during frying). Opt for unseasoned ones and save 200-300 mg of sodium per serving. Our Favorites: Cascadian Farms and Ore-Ida

1 waffle
392 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 26.4g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 21.7g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 185.1mg; vitamin a iu 492.1IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; folate 28.3mcg; calcium 315mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 37.7mg; potassium 605.9mg; sodium 727.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 high-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
