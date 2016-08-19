Ham & Gruyère Hash Brown Waffles
This healthy breakfast-for-dinner recipe skips stirring up a traditional batter and uses frozen hash browns to make crunchy waffles instead. Top the waffles with a little cultured butter and chives or a dollop of whole-grain mustard and serve with a big green salad. Keep the waffles warm in a 250°F oven between batches, if desired. You can use a 20-ounce bag of shredded fresh potatoes instead of the frozen ones--no need to squeeze them in Step 2.
Equipment: Classic waffle iron (not Belgian-style)
Hash Browns: You may see disodium dihydrogen pyrophosphate (also called sodium acid pyrophosphate) in the ingredient list. It's a common, safe food additive, that prevents the potatoes from browning and reduces acrylamide formation (a carcinogen created during frying). Opt for unseasoned ones and save 200-300 mg of sodium per serving. Our Favorites: Cascadian Farms and Ore-Ida
