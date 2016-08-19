Eggplant & Mozzarella Stick Roll-Ups

In this healthy dinner recipe, wrapping tender slices of eggplant around frozen mozzarella sticks yields eggplant Parmesan-like results in a fraction of the time. Serve with a green salad for an easy meal.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven according to directions on mozzarella stick package.

  • Trim eggplant. Cut off the sides to make it somewhat rectangular and even, then cut lengthwise into eight 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place the slices on another baking sheet. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Mash garlic and 1/8 teaspoon salt with a fork. Transfer to a bowl and mix with tomatoes, basil and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

  • Bake mozzarella sticks according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, blot the eggplant slices with paper towels. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Line another baking sheet with paper towels.

  • Lightly beat eggs in a shallow dish. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Dip 2 eggplant slices in the egg, letting excess drip off. Cook the eggplant until brown on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes total. Transfer to the paper-towel lined baking sheet. Repeat with 2 more eggplant slices. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cook the remaining eggplant in 2 batches, adjusting heat as necessary.

  • Remove the paper towels from under the eggplant. Roll up a hot mozzarella stick in each eggplant slice. Bake the roll-ups until hot, about 5 minutes. Serve with the reserved tomato sauce, garnished with basil, if desired.

Mozzarella Sticks: Opt for a brand that has added sugars as close to the end of the ingredient list as possible. Aim for less than 250 mg of sodium per serving. Our Favorite: Alexia Mozzarella Stix with Olive Oil & Italian Herbs

2 roll-ups and 1/4 cup sauce
264 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 20.5g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 6.7g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 103mg; vitamin a iu 782.8IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 50.5mcg; calcium 138.1mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 29.5mg; potassium 504.5mg; sodium 445.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
