Eggplant & Mozzarella Stick Roll-Ups
In this healthy dinner recipe, wrapping tender slices of eggplant around frozen mozzarella sticks yields eggplant Parmesan-like results in a fraction of the time. Serve with a green salad for an easy meal.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Mozzarella Sticks: Opt for a brand that has added sugars as close to the end of the ingredient list as possible. Aim for less than 250 mg of sodium per serving. Our Favorite: Alexia Mozzarella Stix with Olive Oil & Italian Herbs
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 roll-ups and 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 20.5g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 6.7g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 103mg; vitamin a iu 782.8IU; vitamin c 9.9mg; folate 50.5mcg; calcium 138.1mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 29.5mg; potassium 504.5mg; sodium 445.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat