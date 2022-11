Not that different from the roasted chicken recipe I've used for years but still good and an easy way to make ahead chicken for other dinners. Fix some separate vegetables to serve, take these veggies, puree them with the accumulated chicken juices & thin with broth for a great sauce. Katie, the reason you rotate the chicken rather than the pan is because you want the side that was on the outside edge of the pan switched to the inside and vice-versa. Otherwise the outside side of the bird will be considerably browner and crisper than the side that was inside next to the other bird.