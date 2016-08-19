Chicken Parmesan Dip

No breading and frying here! Layer on the cheese and tomatoes using leftover chicken (or turkey) in this healthy dip recipe. Pair with soft Italian bread and a salad for an easy dinner or serve it as an appetizer for your next party.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

50 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a shallow 6-cup baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until just starting to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and Italian seasoning and remove from heat.

  • Meanwhile, combine 1/2 cup mozzarella, ricotta and 2 tablespoons basil in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Spread 1/2 cup of the tomato mixture in the prepared baking dish. Top with the ricotta mixture, then sprinkle evenly with chicken. Spoon the remaining tomato mixture on top and sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup mozzarella and Parmesan.

  • Bake until bubbly and the cheese has melted, 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand for at least 5 minutes. Serve hot or warm, topped with the remaining 1 tablespoon basil.

Make Ahead Tip: Assemble dip (Steps 2-4) and refrigerate for 1 day; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.

1/2 cup
180 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 2.5g; fat 9.8g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 40.6mg; vitamin a iu 617.2IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 13.5mcg; calcium 275.4mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 19.3mg; potassium 142.4mg; sodium 344.8mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat
