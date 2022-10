Amazingly delicious!!! Rich flavors from a healthy dish. I made this for health conscious girlfriends and they had seconds! So glad I doubled the recipe. i used fresh chicken breast that I cubed and sautéed with the onions and garlic, then I added the spices to cook until fragrant before adding the rest of the vegetables and broth. I transferred it to my slow cooker to low cook overnight to allow the flavors to meld. I diced some of the sweet potatoes smaller to melt and thicken the broth; and cubed some of it larger to have chunky pieces for texture. I will make this again, maybe with less chicken that I will shred instead of cubed. Thank you for this delightful recipe!