Fried Apple Pie Rolls

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

In this healthy take on apple pie, egg roll wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

total:
50 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until just starting to brown. Add apples, 3 tablespoons sugar, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add flour and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.

  • Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean work surface with one corner facing you. Lightly brush the edges with water. Place about 1/3 cup of the apple filling in the center. Fold both sides of the wrapper over the filling, then fold in the bottom corner and roll up as tightly as possible. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Clean and dry the pan.

  • Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a shallow dish and place near the stove. Heat oil in the pan over medium heat until shimmering. Add the rolls and cook, turning frequently, until golden brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes total. Dredge the hot rolls in the cinnamon-sugar.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2, individually wrap and freeze for up to 6 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before finishing with Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 roll
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 35.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 12.9g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 10.5mg; vitamin a iu 162.6IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 48.2mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 10.4mg; potassium 113.2mg; sodium 202.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1 fat

Reviews (10)

Reviews:
slomozey@icloud.com
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2017
I reduced the butter and sugar. I liked the baking method as well. We ate them with a slightly honey & cinnamon sweetened Greek yogurt dip for breakfast - loved them. Read More
Julie Bright
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2017
My family loved them and want me to make them again. Read More
Janet Ross
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2016
Not a review yet. Wondering how these freeze before and/or after cooking. I'm thinking they would be great for kid's lunches so to make a batch and freeze them would be great. Read More
Carol Kasmer Irving
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2016
No stars because I haven't tried them. I try to eat as little oil and fat as possible. I would delete the butter to cook the apples you really don't need it. And instead of frying them in oil I would put them on a pastry paper lined cookie sheet in a 425 degree oven spray with small amount of cooking oil and bake for 20 minutes turn and bake for another 10 minutes. This is how I make egg rolls and they turn out great. I bet the calorie intake would go down significantly. Read More
SarahOwens
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2016
I'll definitely make these again. We got a gift of a bushel of MacIntosh apples and I sort of made these as an afterthought when all the other apples were used up. These turned out to be one of my favorite things we used all those apples for! They're so simple to make. I made them exactly as written which I always do the first time I make something. I won't change a thing next time. Read More
Stacy Chuchro O'Daffer
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2018
I made this for my son today--he described it as 'a sweet potsticker'--which he really liked! I used butter in the pan instead of coconut oil. Read More
Dorothy Fields
Rating: 3 stars
09/13/2016
I agree that the flavor was great and easy to assemble - but thought the egg roll dough was just too thick - anyone else experience that? Noting the thickness I would not think these would be good cold snacks snd sadly threw out my extras... Read More
Penelope Wall
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2016
I was skeptical at first but these are quite addicting! Read More
Lyssa
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2016
I used wonton wrappers and it worked great. They make smaller 2 bite size pieces. Very easy to make you can really deduct sugar if you want. It was awesome:) Read More
