Fried Apple Pie Rolls
In this healthy take on apple pie, egg roll wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2, individually wrap and freeze for up to 6 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before finishing with Step 3.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 roll
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 35.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 12.9g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 10.5mg; vitamin a iu 162.6IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 48.2mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 10.4mg; potassium 113.2mg; sodium 202.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1 fat