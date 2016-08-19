Fried Apple Pie Rolls

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars I reduced the butter and sugar. I liked the baking method as well. We ate them with a slightly honey & cinnamon sweetened Greek yogurt dip for breakfast - loved them.

Rating: 5 stars My family loved them and want me to make them again.

Rating: 5 stars Not a review yet. Wondering how these freeze before and/or after cooking. I'm thinking they would be great for kid's lunches so to make a batch and freeze them would be great.

Rating: 5 stars No stars because I haven't tried them. I try to eat as little oil and fat as possible. I would delete the butter to cook the apples you really don't need it. And instead of frying them in oil I would put them on a pastry paper lined cookie sheet in a 425 degree oven spray with small amount of cooking oil and bake for 20 minutes turn and bake for another 10 minutes. This is how I make egg rolls and they turn out great. I bet the calorie intake would go down significantly.

Rating: 5 stars I'll definitely make these again. We got a gift of a bushel of MacIntosh apples and I sort of made these as an afterthought when all the other apples were used up. These turned out to be one of my favorite things we used all those apples for! They're so simple to make. I made them exactly as written which I always do the first time I make something. I won't change a thing next time.

Rating: 4 stars I made this for my son today--he described it as 'a sweet potsticker'--which he really liked! I used butter in the pan instead of coconut oil.

Rating: 3 stars I agree that the flavor was great and easy to assemble - but thought the egg roll dough was just too thick - anyone else experience that? Noting the thickness I would not think these would be good cold snacks snd sadly threw out my extras...

Rating: 5 stars I was skeptical at first but these are quite addicting!