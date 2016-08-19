Berry & Flax Smoothie

For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.

Sara Haas, RDN
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend berries, spinach, yogurt and flaxseed oil in a blender until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides and stir as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 20.5g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 2821.7IU; vitamin c 27.5mg; folate 72.9mcg; calcium 293.6mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 574.8mg; sodium 118mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 nonfat milk, 2 fat
