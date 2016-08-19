Berry & Flax Smoothie
For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 20.5g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 2821.7IU; vitamin c 27.5mg; folate 72.9mcg; calcium 293.6mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 47mg; potassium 574.8mg; sodium 118mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1/2 nonfat milk, 2 fat