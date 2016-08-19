Salmon Pita Sandwich
This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 3g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 67.8mg; vitamin a iu 414.1IU; vitamin c 8.2mg; folate 21.6mcg; calcium 273.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 54.7mg; potassium 436.1mg; sodium 510.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 3 lean meat