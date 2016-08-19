Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.

Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

30 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450degrees F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Toss potatoes and broccoli with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Cook, stirring once, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pat cod dry and cut into 4 portions. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add capers and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the capers to a paper towel, leaving the oil in the pan. Place the cod skin-side down in the pan. Cook, undisturbed, for 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 4 minutes more.

  • Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, mustard and garlic in a small bowl.

  • Toss the potatoes and broccoli with thyme. Serve the vegetables and cod drizzled with the lemon vinaigrette and garnished with the capers and Parmesan.

Black cod, aka sablefish, is a buttery, omega-3-rich fish. More common in restaurants than at fish counters, its excellent flavor makes it worth seeking out. For a sustainable choice, pick fish from Alaska or the U.S. West Coast.

3 oz. fish & about 1 cup vegetables
483 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 27.1g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 1.2g; fat 32.8g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 58.3mg; vitamin a iu 2974.4IU; vitamin c 91.5mg; folate 90.1mcg; calcium 142.6mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 110.1mg; potassium 1053.8mg; sodium 389mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 high-fat meat, 3 fat
