What an outstanding recipe! I made this for my sister and niece through the suggestion of a friend - and he was spot on. Based on his suggestions, while using the oven roasted method, after I cut the squash in half and deseeded it, I then brushed the inside ("meat" part) with olive oil and then sprinkled with salt & pepper before placing the "meat" side down in the casserole dish and roasting for 50 minutes at 425. This recipe is ridiculously simple and flavorful. I then substituted freshly diced red & green peppers, mushrooms and red onions instead of the zucchini. My reason for substituting was two-fold, 1. the freshly diced red & green peppers, mushrooms and red onions added to the Tex/Mex flavor theme and 2. I'm not a fan of zucchini (don't judge). Perhaps this is why I like the recipe so much, you can tailor it to your 'healthy taco night' flavor profile and make it what you want with minimal effort. That being said, sliced black olives will definitely be added to the mix on the next reiteration. Enjoy!