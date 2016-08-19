Middle Eastern Bean Soup

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy Middle Eastern-inspired bean soup recipe features chickpeas, butter beans and a healthy dose of oregano and za'atar. If you can't find lamb merguez sausage, try using chorizo or andouille sausage instead.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add za'atar, oregano and salt; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth, butter beans and chickpeas; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, stir in sausage; cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato, zucchini and lemon juice. Cover and cook 5 minutes more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Spice blends like za'atar give you big flavor from just one ingredient. Za'atar is a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs; look for it in the bulk-spice section of natural-foods stores, in specialty-foods stores or online. To make your own mix: Blend 1 tsp. each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 tsp. salt.

Merguez sausage, made from lamb, is seasoned with a blend of spices including red chiles, garlic, cumin, coriander, caraway and paprika. Look for it near other specialty sausages in well-stocked supermarkets or online at dartagnan.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 30.2g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 4.6g; fat 13.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 17.2mg; vitamin a iu 3985.6IU; vitamin c 16mg; folate 57.8mcg; calcium 76.8mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 33.5mg; potassium 701mg; sodium 562.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 high fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/22/2022