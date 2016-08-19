Chorizo & Bean Soup

Chorizo, a spicy pork sausage seasoned with paprika and chiles, is originally from Spain and is often used in Mexican cooking. In this healthy bean soup recipe, we like the taste and texture of the raw ground chorizo--typically sold in sausage casings--versus smoked or cured chorizo. Look for it in well-stocked supermarkets near other sausages, and sauté it before using in this recipe.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016; updated November 2021

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, poblanos and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in chili powder, oregano and salt; cook, stirring for 1 minute.

  • Add broth, black beans and kidney beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, stir in chorizo; cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in corn, kale and lime juice. Cover and cook 5 minutes more.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 32.2g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 6.2g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 11.6mg; vitamin a iu 523.4IU; vitamin c 18.2mg; folate 86.1mcg; calcium 65.7mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 35.5mg; potassium 606.1mg; sodium 443.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1/2 high fat meat, 1 fat

