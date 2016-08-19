Cajun Bean Soup

This healthy Cajun-inspired bean soup recipe features black-eyed peas, collards and a bit of andouille sausage. Serve it with cornbread and pass the hot sauce.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery and garlic; cook, stirring, until the vegetables start to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in paprika, oregano and salt; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

  • Add broth, black-eyed peas and pinto beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and stir in sausage; cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in collards and vinegar. Cover and cook 5 minutes more.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

about 1 1/3 cups
230 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 2.8g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 18.7mg; vitamin a iu 3009.8IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 87.9mcg; calcium 91.7mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 43.3mg; potassium 533.4mg; sodium 478.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
