Classic White Bean & Ham Soup

This healthy ham and white bean soup recipe is ready in 30 minutes and makes enough for dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow. Just a little bit of ham adds savory flavor and protein without adding too much sodium.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add parsley, thyme and salt; cook, stirring for 1 minute.

  • Add broth and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer; stir in ham. Cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in cabbage and vinegar. Cover and cook 5 minutes more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 29.1g; dietary fiber 9.9g; sugars 4.5g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 8.5mg; vitamin a iu 1921.4IU; vitamin c 22.6mg; folate 27.3mcg; calcium 39.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 16.2mg; potassium 373.8mg; sodium 435.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
