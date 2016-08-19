Caribbean Bean Soup
Mostly made with pantry staples, this healthy Caribbean bean soup recipe is ready in just 30 minutes. A judicious amount of chicken sausage adds savory flavor and protein without breaking the sodium bank. For a kick of heat, use hot Madras curry powder. If you can't find pigeon peas, black-eyed peas are a good substitute.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 28.5g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 4.5g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 14.4mg; vitamin a iu 3705.3IU; vitamin c 15.7mg; folate 74.4mcg; calcium 57.2mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 51mg; potassium 619.2mg; sodium 476.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat