Caribbean Bean Soup

Mostly made with pantry staples, this healthy Caribbean bean soup recipe is ready in just 30 minutes. A judicious amount of chicken sausage adds savory flavor and protein without breaking the sodium bank. For a kick of heat, use hot Madras curry powder. If you can't find pigeon peas, black-eyed peas are a good substitute.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, sweet potato and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in curry powder, ginger and salt; cook, stirring for 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth and pigeon peas; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer; stir in sausage. Cover and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in tomatoes and lime juice. Cover and cook 5 minutes more.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 28.5g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 4.5g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 14.4mg; vitamin a iu 3705.3IU; vitamin c 15.7mg; folate 74.4mcg; calcium 57.2mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 51mg; potassium 619.2mg; sodium 476.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/22/2022