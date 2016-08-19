Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

The salmon and sauce were very easy and tasty. The sauce did not overpower the fish, just complemented it. For the rice, I had to improvise because I had no green beans and no pine nuts. I steamed Brussels sprouts (about 10 large ones) for 5 minutes, cut them in half and pretty much followed the recipe from there. I sautéed them until they began to brown in spots before adding the garlic mixture, lemon zest, and rice. It was delicious. I will use Brussels sprouts again next time. My whole family (husband and millennials) liked the recipe would have eaten more. So next time, I will make extra.