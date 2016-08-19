Korean Crab Rolls
This quick and healthy crab roll sandwich recipe with quick pickles gets a spicy twist from gochujang, also called Korean chile paste, found in many large supermarkets and Asian markets. Other Asian condiments, such as slightly sweet hoisin sauce, spicy Sriracha or savory miso would work well too.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Crab is available in a range of “grades.” For a sweeter flavor and more toothsome bite, choose a larger grade, such as jumbo or lump. All crabs from the U.S. and Canada are considered good choices for the environment. If you live in an area known for fresh crab, you may be able to get it freshly cooked from your seafood counter versus buying it in a can.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich
Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6.9g; fat 13.3g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 45.8mg; vitamin a iu 344.2IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; folate 22.6mcg; calcium 95.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 42.1mg; potassium 192.5mg; sodium 731.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat