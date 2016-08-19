Korean Crab Rolls

This quick and healthy crab roll sandwich recipe with quick pickles gets a spicy twist from gochujang, also called Korean chile paste, found in many large supermarkets and Asian markets. Other Asian condiments, such as slightly sweet hoisin sauce, spicy Sriracha or savory miso would work well too.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

30 mins
4

  • Whisk vinegar and salt in a medium bowl until the salt is dissolved. Add cucumber and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Transfer the cucumber to a small bowl with a slotted spoon.

  • Discard all but 1 tablespoon of the vinegar; whisk in mayonnaise, gochujang and shallot. Add crab and gently stir to combine. Line each bun with lettuce and top with about 1/3 cup of the crab mixture and some cucumber slices.

Crab is available in a range of “grades.” For a sweeter flavor and more toothsome bite, choose a larger grade, such as jumbo or lump. All crabs from the U.S. and Canada are considered good choices for the environment. If you live in an area known for fresh crab, you may be able to get it freshly cooked from your seafood counter versus buying it in a can.

1 sandwich
293 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6.9g; fat 13.3g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 45.8mg; vitamin a iu 344.2IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; folate 22.6mcg; calcium 95.4mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 42.1mg; potassium 192.5mg; sodium 731.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
