Green Bean Salad with Feta Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Briny feta, tangy buttermilk and fresh herbs combine in a yummy dressing for steamed green beans in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, pork or steak for an easy dinner.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a large bowl of ice water by the stove. Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add beans, cover and steam until tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the beans to the ice water to cool. Drain and pat dry.

    Advertisement

  • Combine buttermilk, feta, mayonnaise, dill, parsley, scallion, vinegar, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Pulse until almost smooth.

  • Transfer the beans to a large bowl, add onion and the dressing; toss to coat.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate cooked beans (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
scant 1 cup
Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 10.4g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 2.8g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 6.5mg; vitamin a iu 606.7IU; vitamin c 13.6mg; folate 43.9mcg; calcium 91.3mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 28.1mg; potassium 293.5mg; sodium 192.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022