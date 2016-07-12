Thai Curry & Pork Sesame Noodles

Thai curry paste, a flavorful combination of chiles, lemongrass, galangal (similar to ginger), garlic and kaffir lime leaves, adds a jolt of flavor to this healthy sesame noodles recipe. Green, red and yellow curry paste are pretty interchangeable but green is the hottest, red is medium and yellow is mild. Be sure to rinse the rice noodles until they're cold, then give them a good shake in the colander until they're well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.