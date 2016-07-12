Thai Curry & Pork Sesame Noodles

Thai curry paste, a flavorful combination of chiles, lemongrass, galangal (similar to ginger), garlic and kaffir lime leaves, adds a jolt of flavor to this healthy sesame noodles recipe. Green, red and yellow curry paste are pretty interchangeable but green is the hottest, red is medium and yellow is mild. Be sure to rinse the rice noodles until they're cold, then give them a good shake in the colander until they're well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain, rinse and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Combine sesame oil, scallions, garlic, ginger and brown sugar in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat until starting to sizzle. Cook for 15 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in soy sauce and curry paste. Add to the noodles along with pork, green beans, cabbage and cilantro; gently toss to combine.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate sauce and noodle mixture separately for up to 1 day; toss together before serving.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 56.9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 41.4mg; vitamin a iu 533.6IU; vitamin c 15.3mg; folate 19.8mcg; calcium 51.3mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 32.1mg; potassium 387mg; sodium 487.1mg; thiamin 0.7mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 2 fat
