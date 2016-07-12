Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Sesame noodles become a satisfying meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick, healthy noodle recipe. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie "noodles" for the cooked pasta.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook spaghetti in a pot of boiling water according to package directions. Drain, rinse and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Combine sesame oil, scallions, garlic, ginger and brown sugar in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat until starting to sizzle. Cook for 15 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in soy sauce and ketchup. Add to the noodles along with chicken, carrots, snap peas and sesame seeds; gently toss to combine.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate sauce and noodle mixture separately for up to 1 day; toss together before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 53.2g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 7g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 48.2mg; vitamin a iu 3609.8IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; folate 59.2mcg; calcium 125.5mg; iron 4.5mg; magnesium 135.1mg; potassium 477.5mg; sodium 407.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat
