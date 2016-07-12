Guacamole with Bell Pepper Dippers

Skip tortilla chips and get a healthy dose of vitamin C when you use bell pepper as a dipper for guacamole in this quick snack recipe.

Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

5 mins
1

  • Top guacamole with pepitas and serve with bell pepper slices.

1/4 cup guacamole & 1 cup peppers
123 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5.7g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 10mg; vitamin a iu 3080.7IU; vitamin c 122.3mg; folate 43.7mcg; calcium 7.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 24.6mg; potassium 213.5mg; sodium 290mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
