Maple Granola

Even though I forgot to stir it halfway and *ahem* "slightly over-browned" some of the pecan pieces, it still tastes amazing, makes the house smell amazing, and I can't wait to try the next (perfectly golden-baked) batch!

Have tried in a fruit parfait and nibbled on it plain, and it's great. And SO QUICK & EASY!

I am eager to also try it out as 'cereal' with almond mild and fruit!