Maple Granola

This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.

Sara Haas, RDN
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

25 mins
5

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine maple syrup, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir in oat, pecans, cinnamon and salt until evenly combined. Evenly spread out onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake the granola, stirring halfway through, until golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely before storing.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight for up to 2 weeks.

Equipment: Parchment paper

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

generous 1/3 cup
146 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 17.6g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 5.5g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 5.3IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 9.1mcg; calcium 19.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 52mg; potassium 100.3mg; sodium 29.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 5g.
1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat
