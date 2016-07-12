Avocado Mayo

Creamy avocado becomes an amazing burger or sandwich spread when mixed with a touch of mayo in this healthy condiment recipe. It's particularly good on a BLT.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

total:
5 mins
Servings:
6

Directions

  • Combine avocado, mayonnaise, scallion and lime zest in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Press plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate for up to 4 hours.

Serving Size:
generous 1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.7g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 0.2g; fat 5.9g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 52.5IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; folate 15.4mcg; calcium 4.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.4mg; potassium 89.3mg; sodium 55mg.
1 fat
