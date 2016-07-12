Cajun Mayo

Use this healthy condiment recipe for dipping popcorn shrimp or crudités, or slather it onto a sandwich or burger for a touch of Cajun tang.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

total:
5 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, pickle, garlic, lemon juice and seasoning in a small bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
scant 1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; vitamin a iu 11.8IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1mcg; calcium 3.6mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 8.8mg; sodium 147.1mg.
2 fat
