Cajun Mayo
Use this healthy condiment recipe for dipping popcorn shrimp or crudités, or slather it onto a sandwich or burger for a touch of Cajun tang.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:scant 1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; vitamin a iu 11.8IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 1mcg; calcium 3.6mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 8.8mg; sodium 147.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat