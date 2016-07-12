Cauliflower Chicken Fried "Rice"

Get an extra serving of vegetables and cut back on carbs by replacing rice with riced cauliflower in this healthy chicken fried rice recipe.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan along with scallion whites, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until the scallions have softened, about 30 seconds. Add chicken and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add bell pepper and snow peas; cook, stirring, until just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer everything to a large plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan; add cauliflower rice and stir until beginning to soften, about 2 minutes.

  • Return the chicken mixture and eggs to the pan; add tamari (or soy sauce) and sesame oil (if using) and stir until well combined. Garnish with scallion greens.

Tips

Look for prepared cauliflower rice (or cauliflower crumbles) with other prepared vegetables in some supermarkets. To make your own, place cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until broken down into rice-size granules. One 2-pound head of cauliflower yields about 4 cups of cauliflower rice.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 12.2g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 4.7g; fat 15.5g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 199.6mg; vitamin a iu 1060.4IU; vitamin c 108.2mg; folate 123.8mcg; calcium 75.2mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 64.6mg; potassium 883mg; sodium 590.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 fat
