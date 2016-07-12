Green Piña Colada Smoothie

Traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to deliciously sneak an extra serving of vegetables into your day.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

5 mins
1

  • Combine yogurt, pineapple, kale (or spinach), coconut milk and vanilla in a blender. Puree until smooth. Garnish with coconut flakes, if desired.

Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.

2 cups
325 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 35.4g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 24.2g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 1703.1IU; vitamin c 98.1mg; folate 68mcg; calcium 293.2mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 52.3mg; potassium 578.8mg; sodium 118.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 fruit; 1 nonfat milk; 1/2 vegetable; 2 fat
