Mango Piña Colada Smoothie

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mango adds sweet flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you feeling like you're on the beach.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, pineapple, mango and coconut milk in a blender. Puree until smooth. Garnish with coconut flakes, if desired.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 18g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 709.9IU; vitamin c 52.1mg; folate 45.6mcg; calcium 138.6mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 330mg; sodium 56.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 nonfat milk, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022