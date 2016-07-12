Mango Piña Colada Smoothie
Mango adds sweet flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you feeling like you're on the beach.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Tip: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.
Serving Size:1 cup
182 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 18g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 5.6mg; vitamin a iu 709.9IU; vitamin c 52.1mg; folate 45.6mcg; calcium 138.6mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 330mg; sodium 56.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1/2 nonfat milk, 1 fat