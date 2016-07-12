Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high or preheat broiler.

  • Combine chipotles, oil, garlic powder and cumin in a small bowl.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip) or a rimmed baking sheet, if broiling. Season chicken with salt. Grill the chicken for 5 minutes or broil it on the prepared baking sheet for 9 minutes. Turn, brush with the chipotle glaze and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 3 to 5 minutes more on the grill or 9 minutes more under the broiler. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Chop into bite-size pieces.

  • Assemble each burrito bowl with 1/2 cup quinoa, 1/2 cup chicken, 1/2 cup lettuce, 1/4 cup beans, 1/4 avocado, 1 tablespoon pico de gallo (or other salsa) and 1 tablespoon cheese. Serve with a lime wedge.

Tips

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 burrito bowl, about 2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 36.1g; dietary fiber 9.4g; sugars 2.6g; fat 18.7g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 90mg; vitamin a iu 2274.4IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 159.7mcg; calcium 110.7mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 127.2mg; potassium 995.4mg; sodium 461.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 3 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
