Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

Being from New Mexico, I know my burritos, so I had misgivings about this dish. How extremely and pleasantly surprised I was by how good this is! Plus, it is only the 2nd time I have tried quinoa...the first time, it didn't get done and really wasn't good. This time I added more water and cooked longer! All the flavors in this dish mix so well with one another, and the lime makes it perfect! And it is very simple to prepare! Hubby and I both liked it and agreed we should make it again.