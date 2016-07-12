Peach & Roasted Beet Salad with Hazelnut-Yogurt Dressing

Pairing beets with fresh, ripe fruit is a wonderful alternative to the typical beet and goat cheese salad recipe. Be sure to use whole-milk yogurt for the dressing--lower-fat versions yield watery results.

Nathan Gould
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Wash beets and place in a small roasting pan. Pierce all over with a small paring knife. Add water to the pan and cover with foil. Roast until tender when pierced with a knife, 40 to 50 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine yogurt, 3 tablespoons hazelnuts, honey, lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor or blender; pulse until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • When the beets are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut into 1/2-inch wedges. Transfer to a medium bowl and toss with oil, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • To assemble the salad, make a bed of greens on a serving platter. Drizzle with half of the yogurt dressing and top with the beets and peaches. Tuck mint (or basil) in between the beets and peaches. Drizzle the remaining dressing on top and sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons hazelnuts.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate roasted beets (Steps 1-2) and dressing (Step 3) separately for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 18.6g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 14.2g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 3352.7IU; vitamin c 29.6mg; folate 74mcg; calcium 89.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 40.1mg; potassium 515.4mg; sodium 137mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022