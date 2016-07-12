Peach & Roasted Beet Salad with Hazelnut-Yogurt Dressing
Pairing beets with fresh, ripe fruit is a wonderful alternative to the typical beet and goat cheese salad recipe. Be sure to use whole-milk yogurt for the dressing--lower-fat versions yield watery results.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate roasted beets (Steps 1-2) and dressing (Step 3) separately for up to 3 days.
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
133 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 18.6g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 14.2g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 3352.7IU; vitamin c 29.6mg; folate 74mcg; calcium 89.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 40.1mg; potassium 515.4mg; sodium 137mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1 fat