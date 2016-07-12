Honey-Roasted Cherry & Ricotta Tartine

With fresh cherries and a creamy thyme-spiked ricotta spread, this easy tartine recipe is perfect for a healthy breakfast. Serve with a green salad for an easy lunch or light dinner.

Andrea Bemis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Toss cherries with honey, lemon juice, oil and salt. Roast on the prepared pan, shaking it once or twice during cooking, until the cherries are warm and very soft, about 15 minutes.

  • Toast bread. Top with ricotta cheese, lemon zest, the roasted cherries, thyme, almonds and sea salt. Drizzle with more honey, if desired.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate roasted cherries (Steps 1-2) for up to 3 days; reheat before serving.

Maldon sea salt has been produced in the town of Maldon, England, since 1882 with seawater from off the Essex coast. Its large, flaky crystals enable you to use just a tiny pinch of salt to deliver a big hit of flavor.

1 tartine
320 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 39.5g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 17.4g; fat 12.5g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 19.2mg; vitamin a iu 297.5IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 45.9mcg; calcium 241.1mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 68.7mg; potassium 400.9mg; sodium 271.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 6g.
1 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
