Honey-Roasted Cherry & Ricotta Tartine
With fresh cherries and a creamy thyme-spiked ricotta spread, this easy tartine recipe is perfect for a healthy breakfast. Serve with a green salad for an easy lunch or light dinner.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate roasted cherries (Steps 1-2) for up to 3 days; reheat before serving.
Maldon sea salt has been produced in the town of Maldon, England, since 1882 with seawater from off the Essex coast. Its large, flaky crystals enable you to use just a tiny pinch of salt to deliver a big hit of flavor.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tartine
Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 39.5g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 17.4g; fat 12.5g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 19.2mg; vitamin a iu 297.5IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 45.9mcg; calcium 241.1mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 68.7mg; potassium 400.9mg; sodium 271.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat