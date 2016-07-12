Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas
When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate margarita mixture for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 14.4g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 379.7IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 8.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.4mg; potassium 90.8mg; sodium 5.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit, 1 starch, 2 fat