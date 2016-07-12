Jalapeño-Watermelon Margaritas

When the fruit is ripe and you need a little kick in your glass, it's time for this spicy watermelon margarita recipe. Dip the glass rims in chili powder–spiked coarse salt for an extra layer of spice.

Andrea Bemis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Puree watermelon in a blender until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and transfer the liquid to a large pitcher or measuring cup (discard the pulp). Stir in tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice and agave (or simple syrup). Fill 6 glasses with ice and the margarita mixture. Add a few jalapeño slices to each drink and serve with lime wedges.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate margarita mixture for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 16.7g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 14.4g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 379.7IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 8.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.4mg; potassium 90.8mg; sodium 5.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 starch, 2 fat

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
TerryHagerty
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2017
Loved this refreshing take on margaritas! Instead of rimming the glass with jalapeño sliced...I put them in the pitcher of finished margaritas and let them marinade for a couple hours to give a slight taste of spice. Read More
