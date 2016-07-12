Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad

Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.

Vivian Howard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

30 mins
4

  • Gently toss tomatoes, watermelon, jalapeño and lime zest in a medium bowl.

  • Place ginger in a fine-mesh strainer over a small bowl and press on it to extract all its juice. Discard the pulp. Whisk lime juice, oil and kosher salt into the ginger juice.

  • Add the ginger mixture to the tomato mixture along with avocado and sesame seeds; gently toss to combine. Sprinkle with mint and sea salt.

Maldon sea salt has been produced in the town of Maldon, England, since 1882 with seawater from off the Essex coast. Its large, flaky crystals enable you to use just a tiny pinch of salt to deliver a big hit of flavor.

1 1/4 cups
129 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 13.2g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 1069.8IU; vitamin c 25.6mg; folate 58.3mcg; calcium 40.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 36.3mg; potassium 504.2mg; sodium 218.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat
