Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad
Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Maldon sea salt has been produced in the town of Maldon, England, since 1882 with seawater from off the Essex coast. Its large, flaky crystals enable you to use just a tiny pinch of salt to deliver a big hit of flavor.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 13.2g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 1069.8IU; vitamin c 25.6mg; folate 58.3mcg; calcium 40.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 36.3mg; potassium 504.2mg; sodium 218.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat