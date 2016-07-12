Shrimp Hand Rolls with Coconut-Curry Dipping Sauce
Set out all the ingredients for these healthy hand rolls so diners can have fun making their own. Look for bean thread noodles--sometimes labeled vermicelli, mung bean or cellophane noodles--along with sheets of nori (seaweed) in the Asian section of most supermarkets.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare sauce (Step 2) and cut vegetables; refrigerate separately for up to 1 day. Cut nori just before assembling the rolls.
Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.
For sustainable shrimp, look for shrimp that's certified by an agency like the Marine Stewardship Council. If y
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 rolls
Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 35.9g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 3.1g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 214.3mg; vitamin a iu 6114.1IU; vitamin c 52.7mg; folate 78.3mcg; calcium 119.6mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 79.9mg; potassium 769.5mg; sodium 811.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat