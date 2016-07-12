Shrimp Hand Rolls with Coconut-Curry Dipping Sauce

Set out all the ingredients for these healthy hand rolls so diners can have fun making their own. Look for bean thread noodles--sometimes labeled vermicelli, mung bean or cellophane noodles--along with sheets of nori (seaweed) in the Asian section of most supermarkets.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add noodles and remove from heat; let soak until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk coconut milk, lime juice and curry paste in a small bowl until smooth.

  • Drain and rinse the noodles well, then coarsely chop and transfer to a medium bowl. Add fish sauce and toss to coat.

  • To assemble rolls, lay a half sheet of nori on a clean surface with a long edge facing you. Spread 2 tablespoons of the noodles on the left side of the nori. Top with a little shrimp, avocado, carrot, bell pepper and herbs. Roll the nori into a cone shape, wetting the loose edge with a little water to seal. Serve the rolls with the sauce.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare sauce (Step 2) and cut vegetables; refrigerate separately for up to 1 day. Cut nori just before assembling the rolls.

Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.
Serving Size:
4 rolls
Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 35.9g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 3.1g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 214.3mg; vitamin a iu 6114.1IU; vitamin c 52.7mg; folate 78.3mcg; calcium 119.6mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 79.9mg; potassium 769.5mg; sodium 811.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
