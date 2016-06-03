Chocolate Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

20 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Spread peanuts in a shallow baking dish. Bake, stirring once or twice, until fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; add melted chocolate, maple syrup, oil, vanilla and salt. Process, stopping to scrape down the sides (and give your food processor a little rest) as needed, until smooth and creamy, at least 8 minutes and up to 10 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.

To melt chocolate, microwave in a bowl on Medium (50%) for 1 minute. Stir, then continue microwaving on Medium, stirring every 20 seconds, until melted.

2 tablespoons
201 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 12.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 7.4g; fat 15.3g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 0.5mg; vitamin a iu 3.4IU; folate 22.1mcg; calcium 22.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 52.2mg; potassium 195mg; sodium 76.3mg; added sugar 6g.
1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 fat
