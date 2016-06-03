Chocolate Peanut Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.
To melt chocolate, microwave in a bowl on Medium (50%) for 1 minute. Stir, then continue microwaving on Medium, stirring every 20 seconds, until melted.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 12.4g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 7.4g; fat 15.3g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 0.5mg; vitamin a iu 3.4IU; folate 22.1mcg; calcium 22.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 52.2mg; potassium 195mg; sodium 76.3mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:
1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 fat