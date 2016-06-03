Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles

The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian makeover recipe is a natural with shrimp. Serving it over zucchini noodles (aka zoodles) keeps the dish summery and low-cal, but it's also delicious with whole-wheat spaghetti.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015

35 mins
4

  • Using a spiral vegetable slicer or a vegetable peeler, cut zucchini lengthwise into long, thin strands or strips. Stop when you reach the seeds in the middle (seeds make the noodles fall apart). Place the zucchini "noodles" in a colander and toss with salt. Let drain for 15 to 30 minutes, then gently squeeze to remove any excess water.

  • Meanwhile, heat butter and 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

  • Whisk broth and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the shrimp along with wine, lemon juice and capers. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp is just cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini noodles and gently toss until hot, about 3 minutes. Serve the shrimp and sauce over the zucchini noodles, sprinkled with parsley.

Shrimp is usually sold by the number needed to make one pound. For example, “21-25 count” means there will be 21 to 25 shrimp in a pound. Size names, such as “large” or “extra large,” are not standardized, so to get the size you want, order by the count per pound. Both wild-caught and farm-raised shrimp can damage the surrounding ecosystems when not managed properly. Fortunately, it is possible to buy shrimp that have been raised or caught with sound environmental practices.

1 cup zucchini & about 3/4 cup sauce
281 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 12.7g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 6.2g; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 174.1mg; vitamin a iu 835.3IU; vitamin c 53mg; folate 66.6mcg; calcium 117.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 85.8mg; potassium 1001.9mg; sodium 516mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 3 protein, 2 1/2 fat
