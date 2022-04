Instead of cooking the squash in the microwave, I decided to roast it at 400 for 40 minutes, upside down with a little olive oil and salt and pepper. I don't recommend making meatballs as they were falling apart. Something may be missing from the recipe to hold them together, such as eggs and bread. The sauce was great in meat sauce form and very easy to throw together. Pros: Very tasty and the sauce was delicious. Cons: Meatballs did not have egg or bread as a binder, so I ended up making it into a ragu.