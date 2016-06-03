Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese

Great wIth a few tweaks We really liked this, but I made a few tweaks on the frist try that probably made the difference (judging from some of the reviews). I: used coconut milk instead of cows milk, used NY extra-sharp cheddar, added an 8-ounce can of diced tomatoes, well-drained, added 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, reduced the dijon to 2 teaspoons. I also sprinkled the top (on the breadcrumbs) with smoked paprika before broiling. DH sprinkled some hot pepper sauce over his portion, and we both enjoyed it very much.