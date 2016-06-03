Watermelon Agua Fresca

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This refreshing drink is served by roadside vendors all over Mexico. Not too much fruit, not too much sugar, just a beautiful way to quench your thirst on a summer day.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

Recipe Summary

total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine half the watermelon, half the water and half the sugar in a blender; puree. Pour through a coarse strainer into a large container. Repeat with the remaining watermelon, water and sugar. Stir in lime juice. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 4 hours.

  • To serve, stir in club soda (or seltzer) and garnish with lime.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 14.4g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 694.9IU; vitamin c 11.7mg; folate 4.3mcg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 12.9mg; potassium 143.6mg; sodium 2.1mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit

Reviews (4)

ErikaNicole17
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Delicious! I made this the day before for a girls night I was having! Everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again!! Pros: Super easy Cons: a little messy to prepare
Allen Morgan
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2017
I adapted this recipe to 4X for a large crowd of relatives and friends and added sweet vine ripened watermelon and pure and natural watermelon flavoring along with fresh tree ripened limes and mint both of which were from my garden. Pure cane sugar used as well. All really enjoyed this and wanted more and more and more. All said it must be addictive!
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Totally delish! Loved this drink! I had to make without lime juice because I didn't have any on hand but it still tasked very delicious! Also next time I'm trying sweetner instead of sugar but the sugar still wasn't a large amount! Try it!
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2012
Tasty and refrshing Halved the recipe for five people and added a spring of fresh mint to the pitcher. Everyone at my ladies' summer luncheon loved it. I whisked it before serving as the watermelon puree will settle upon standing too long. Pros: Different easy Cons: Watermelon settles after awhile
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2013
Refreshing and sweet. Having bought an over ripe and slighly mushy watermelon(by accident) my kids and I used this recipe to make something unbelieveable out of it. The recipe is easy enough that my 7 8 and 9 year olds were able to help with the measuring of the ingredients and with having to divide the water and sugar there were plenty of turns for everyone to help. The lime juice is a must and really makes the drink. We rimmed our glasses with sugar making it an extra special afternoon treat. Pros: The perfect way to use an over ripe watermelon.
Joanne Ross
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2017
This recipe is great but it does not need the added sugar and neither do most people need added sugar into their diet. This is very refreshing and very good for you without the sugar. If you want to add something instead of the sugar try adding 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of finely gound himalayan pink salt to it.
