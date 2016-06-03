Watermelon Agua Fresca

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I made this the day before for a girls night I was having! Everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again!! Pros: Super easy Cons: a little messy to prepare

Rating: 5 stars I adapted this recipe to 4X for a large crowd of relatives and friends and added sweet vine ripened watermelon and pure and natural watermelon flavoring along with fresh tree ripened limes and mint both of which were from my garden. Pure cane sugar used as well. All really enjoyed this and wanted more and more and more. All said it must be addictive!

Rating: 5 stars Totally delish! Loved this drink! I had to make without lime juice because I didn't have any on hand but it still tasked very delicious! Also next time I'm trying sweetner instead of sugar but the sugar still wasn't a large amount! Try it!

Rating: 5 stars Tasty and refrshing Halved the recipe for five people and added a spring of fresh mint to the pitcher. Everyone at my ladies' summer luncheon loved it. I whisked it before serving as the watermelon puree will settle upon standing too long. Pros: Different easy Cons: Watermelon settles after awhile

Rating: 5 stars Refreshing and sweet. Having bought an over ripe and slighly mushy watermelon(by accident) my kids and I used this recipe to make something unbelieveable out of it. The recipe is easy enough that my 7 8 and 9 year olds were able to help with the measuring of the ingredients and with having to divide the water and sugar there were plenty of turns for everyone to help. The lime juice is a must and really makes the drink. We rimmed our glasses with sugar making it an extra special afternoon treat. Pros: The perfect way to use an over ripe watermelon.