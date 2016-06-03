Pickled Eggs

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.

Susan Herr
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

1 day
6

  • Drain liquid from beets into a small saucepan, reserving the beets for another use (for instance, use them for Grilled Buffalo Steak with Radicchio-Beet Skewers). Add vinegar, sugar, salt, bay leaves and cloves to the pan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves. Pour the pickling liquid into a large deep bowl and stir in onions; set aside to cool for 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook at the lowest simmer for 10 minutes. Pour off the hot water and run cold water over the eggs until they are completely cooled. Peel the eggs.

  • When the pickling liquid is cool, place the peeled eggs in a 4-cup container; pour the pickling liquid over the eggs, then spoon the onions on top. (The onions should hold the eggs under the liquid.) Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

  • Remove the eggs and onions from the pickling liquid. Refrigerate in an airtight container. Serve the onions (which are also delicious on burgers) alongside the eggs, if desired.

Make Ahead Tip: Once removed from the pickling liquid, the eggs will keep, in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

1 egg
91 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 2.6g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 270.8IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 31.4mcg; calcium 37.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 10.2mg; potassium 134.2mg; sodium 105.6mg; added sugar 1g.
1/2 vegetable, 1 medium fat meat
