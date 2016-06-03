Herbed Zucchini Soup

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place broth, zucchini and tarragon (or dill) in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until the zucchini is tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Puree in a blender (see Tip), in batches if necessary, until smooth. Return the soup to the pan and heat over medium-high, slowly stirring in cheese until it is incorporated. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Serve chilled or reheat.

Tip: Hot liquids can splatter out of a blender when it's turned on. To avoid this, remove the center piece of the lid. Loosely cover the hole with a folded kitchen towel and turn the blender on. Better airflow will keep the contents from spewing all over the kitchen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 8.9g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 5.4g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 11.9mg; vitamin a iu 484.9IU; vitamin c 30.5mg; folate 45.1mcg; calcium 222.9mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 39.1mg; potassium 472.4mg; sodium 793.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat | 1/2 Carbohydrate Serving

Reviews

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2012
Delicious better than it sounds! I used frash tarragon instead of dill. The only adjustments I made were to add minced garlic and I used 2 zucchini and 1 squash. I was surprised at how much flavor this had. I'm eating it now for lunch and it's so delicious with whole wheat pita bread dipped in it. I think next time I'll use fresh dill for a change and I'll add fresh diced tomatoes and about a 1/2 cup of corn. I think it needs a little more texture. The flavor is really quite good though! Pros: very quick preparation Cons: Needed garlic and perhaps more chunks Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
02/16/2013
Easy on the Tarragon I used dried tarragon and it was a bit overpowering. Would reduce qty. or try dill next time. Pros: Really easy and quick for a non-cook Read More
haffastrider
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2013
Super easy and satisfying! This is a lovely soup one that I've made over and over. I make it with whatever veg I have in the fridge and have used different cheeses as well. I prefer it with the dill and I use a LOT more than called for but that's the only change I've made. Family loves it. Pros: Quick easy delicious feels like you're cheating. Cons: None Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2012
Easy to make and very tasty Loved it! It's really easy to make and tastes great - and is freezable too. I make it every now and again it's a perfect choice for lunch. Pros: Quick preparation Read More
bubblesn.caviar@verizon.net
Rating: 2 stars
07/19/2015
Cheese did not incorporate what did I do wrong? cheese was all stringy and sank to bottom of bowl Pros: very easy Cons: will see when it cools Read More
