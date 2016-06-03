Herbed Zucchini Soup

1 of 3

Rating: 4 stars Delicious better than it sounds! I used frash tarragon instead of dill. The only adjustments I made were to add minced garlic and I used 2 zucchini and 1 squash. I was surprised at how much flavor this had. I'm eating it now for lunch and it's so delicious with whole wheat pita bread dipped in it. I think next time I'll use fresh dill for a change and I'll add fresh diced tomatoes and about a 1/2 cup of corn. I think it needs a little more texture. The flavor is really quite good though! Pros: very quick preparation Cons: Needed garlic and perhaps more chunks

Rating: 3 stars Easy on the Tarragon I used dried tarragon and it was a bit overpowering. Would reduce qty. or try dill next time. Pros: Really easy and quick for a non-cook

Rating: 5 stars Super easy and satisfying! This is a lovely soup one that I've made over and over. I make it with whatever veg I have in the fridge and have used different cheeses as well. I prefer it with the dill and I use a LOT more than called for but that's the only change I've made. Family loves it. Pros: Quick easy delicious feels like you're cheating. Cons: None

Rating: 4 stars Easy to make and very tasty Loved it! It's really easy to make and tastes great - and is freezable too. I make it every now and again it's a perfect choice for lunch. Pros: Quick preparation