Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, oil, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade in a small bowl. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini and onion to the remaining marinade; toss well to coat. Thread the vegetables onto eight 10-inch skewers. Drizzle the vegetables and steak with the reserved marinade.

  • Grill the steak 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium. Grill the vegetable kebabs, turning frequently, until tender and lightly charred, 8 to 12 minutes total. Remove the vegetables from the skewers and serve with the steak.

Tips

Equipment: Eight 10-inch skewers (see Tip)

Tip: When using wooden skewers, wrap the exposed parts with foil to keep them from burning. (Contrary to conventional wisdom, soaking skewers in water doesn't protect them.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 9.5g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 5.1g; fat 15g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 689.5IU; vitamin c 25.7mg; folate 55.2mcg; calcium 71.3mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 53.9mg; potassium 920mg; sodium 365.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 4 lean meat
