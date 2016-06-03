Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

A Winner! We made these kabobs the other night and they were delicious!! I didn't read the instructions all the way through, so we cut up the meat to go on the kabobs and it turned out so good, we'll make them like that from now one. We put steak seasoning on the meat chunks before putting them on the kabobs and tossed the veggies in the sauce described in this recipe and they turned out absolutely amazing! We added a little bit of red and yellow peppers for some added veggies; next time I'd increase the zucchini for more green veggies. This recipe is on our list for the next time friends or family come over for a show off meal! It's that good. Pros: Quick and delicious