Quick Shrimp Enchilada Bake

This is by far my favorite recipe on this site, and I've tried a lot. My parents were coming for dinner and my father is diabetic and I am on a low calorie diet and this popped right up in the Advanced Search field. I added some black beans to the filling, and topped it off with avocado and a dollop of sour cream and served with a side salad with the Cilantro Lime dressing and a side of pinto beans. The entire family loved it and we had enough leftovers for 2 days. (also, next time I will get creative and try different filling ingredients such as crab meat or chicken or carne asada - this recipe can be so versitile it will be fun to try! Also - I agree with above that heating the refried beans helps them spread easier. I will absoluetly do this dish again!