Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these marinated grilled chicken strips.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Chicken
Peanut Sauce

Directions

  • To prepare chicken: Whisk 3 tablespoons lime juice, oil, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, fish sauce and 1/2 teaspoon red pepper in a shallow dish until combined; add chicken and turn to coat. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

  • To prepare peanut sauce: Whisk peanut butter, coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar and red pepper until smooth.

  • Preheat grill to high. Thread each chicken tender onto a wooden skewer. Grill until cooked through and no longer pink in the middle, about 3 minutes per side. Serve warm or chilled with Spicy Peanut Sauce.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the peanut sauce for up to 2 days.

Equipment: 12 wooden skewers (see Tip)

Ingredient note: Fish sauce is a pungent Southeast Asian sauce made from salted, fermented fish. You can find it in the Asian section of large supermarkets and in Asian specialty markets.

Tips: Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply mix until smooth.

To prevent wooden skewers from burning on the grill, wrap the exposed portion in foil before grilling. (Contrary to popular wisdom, soaking them in water doesn't prevent them from burning.)

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 5.2g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 1.7g; fat 17.7g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 210.3IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 4.9mcg; calcium 14.8mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25.1mg; potassium 225.1mg; sodium 459.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 lean meats, 1 fat
