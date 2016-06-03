Creamy Potato Salad

Rating: 4.8 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tossing potatoes with a little good vinegar while they are still warm infuses them with flavor. Capers, gherkins and a touch of anchovy give this old-fashioned salad a piquant finish, while red bell pepper and celery give it an appealing crunch.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

1 hr 15 mins
12
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Gluten-Free
Healthy Immunity
Low Added Sugars
  • Hard-cook eggs (see Tip). Peel eggs and chop coarsely.

  • Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with lightly salted water and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook, covered, until just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain; let cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, oil, anchovy paste and pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

  • Cut potatoes into cubes and place in a large bowl. Add vinegar and salt; toss gently to coat. Add bell pepper, onion, celery, parsley, gherkins, capers, chives, chopped eggs and the mayonnaise mixture; toss to coat well. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: The salad will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Tip: To Make Hard-Cooked Eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Pour off hot water and run cold water over the eggs until completely cooled. To peel, crack the shell, then roll egg between your palms to loosen shell. Peel, starting at the large end. Rinse under cold water or dip in water to remove bits of shell.

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 2.1g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 35.5mg; vitamin a iu 1134.4IU; vitamin c 42.2mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 32.1mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 7mg; potassium 98.8mg; sodium 332.1mg.
1 starch, 1 fat
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I MADE THIS SALAD FOR LAST SUNDAY'S SUPPER IT IS FANTASTIC!! MY HUSBAND SAID IT'S THE BEST POTATO SALAD I HAVE EVER MADE AND IT BEATS THE STORE BOUGHT SALADS. THE ONLY TWEAK I DID WAS I USED 4 EGGS INSTEAD OF 2. I THOUGHT IT BALANCED IT OUT BETTER IN THE SALAD SO THAT IT WASN'T OVERWHELMED BY THE OTHER INGREDIENTS. I WOULD SERVE THIS SALAD ANYWHERE AND ANYTIME IT IS AWESOME!!! 07/20/2010 SHARON Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
This is a really flavorful potato salad with good crunch. I used 1 tsp. of miso instead of the anchovy and it was great. This recipe is a keeper. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2012
Addicting Potato Salad Adore this recipe!! I have to admit I didn't have the anchovy paste but I think that with or without it this recipe is fantastic!! I crave pasta and potato salads so having one that isn't so bad and is hands down better than store bought is awesome!! Pros: Creamy and delicious Read More
Dana Marie
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2013
Serving Size I want to make this but I also wonder why the serving size of per serving is never given. I need this info to ensure I don't over serve myself. Thank you! Read More
Brett Craig Sanders
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2017
I made this twice and it keeps getting asked to be made again. My wife and kids can't get enough. I double the amount of potatoes and veggies but keep the mayonnaise the same as 1 recipe and double the yogurt for the dressing. I find for 1 recipe the amount of dressing it makes is more than enough and I don't use half of it anyway. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Best potato salad I've ever eaten. Don't let the anchovy paste freak you out... it will not taste fishy! Every time I make it I make a lil extra:) Lisa-Michigan Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Potato Salad can be sooo boring. But not his one everyone loved it including the kids. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Sounds like a delicious salad but I don't reccomend that anyone cool the cooked eggs by running them under cold water until they are cool. A great waste of water in these:"dry" times. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I think I'll try this recipe! We're trying to lose a few pounds and I have a whole bag of potatoes to use up it's Memorial Day weekend and we need something "special" to eat. Besides that I believe I have all the ingredients in the house. Who could ask for more? It sounds delicious. Thank you! Read More
